Angola produces 3.1 mln carats of diamond in first 4 months of 2021

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Angola has produced a total of 3.1 million carats (620 kg) of diamond from January to April this year, a government official said Wednesday.

The figure is reasonable considering the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alexandre Garrett, director of the Planning and Statistics Office at the country's Ministry of Mineral Resources, said during a local banking and mining forum.

Angola will continue to support producers to increase diamond production to reach the goal of 9.1 million carats (1,820 kg) by the year of 2022, Garrett added.

Also at the forum, Canga Xaquivuila, head of the Geological Institute of Angola, said that his organization will enhance and value the important mineral resources of the country.

"The geological institute serves as a gateway, not only to distinguish and raise the quality and quantity of existing minerals, but also to open new discoveries and contribute to dynamizing the sector, in order to make it more complete and suitable for a good business environment," Xaquivuila said.