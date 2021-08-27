Angola receives over 1 bln USD from IMF to combat COVID-19

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Angola has received over 1 billion U.S. Dollars from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with immediate access as part of the efforts to combat effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The assistance is IMF's response to the call made by the international community on May 18 at the Paris Summit to mobilize a massive aid package to help countries, particularly African countries, address the sanitary crisis, the ministry said.

The allocation will also help the country kick-start a new growth cycle, including greater inclusion of the private sector, the statement added.

The ministry clarified that the present allocation Angola received is not an additional funding within the framework of the current Extended Fund Facility that the country has with the IMF.