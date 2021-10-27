UrduPoint.com

Angola Seeks To Implement Piped Gas Network Supply Nationwide

Wed 27th October 2021

LUANDA, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) --:Angola intends to promote the installation of piped gas networks installed underground in several infrastructure projects nationwide, the country's assistant director of the Regulatory Institute of Petroleum Products (IRDP) Antonio Feijo said Tuesday.

At a workshop on "Piped Gas in Angola," Feijo spoke of the need for all intervening parties in the system to be familiar with the existing legislation to give greater dynamism to this segment in Angola.

The IRDP official said while there are several companies that can install piped gas networks in Angola, particularly in Luanda, the goal is to bring new players into the Angolan market.

"We want to broaden the market, so we have the opportunity to boost and put inspecting companies, installers and construction companies to work to install gas networks, which will also bring the creation of new jobs," Feijo said.

