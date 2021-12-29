UrduPoint.com

Angola Voices Worry Over COVID-19 Infection Rate

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 03:10 PM

Angola voices worry over COVID-19 infection rate

LUANDA, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Angola's minister of health expressed concern over an average infection rate of 25 percent for COVID-19 following the launch of a mass testing campaign earlier this week.

Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta made the statement on Tuesday as Angola started mass testing a day earlier in some key spots of Luanda to assess the current state of the pandemic in the country, adding that "most of the people that tested positive had some clinical manifestation at a certain time.

"Lutucuta also urged the public to get vaccinated since doing so saves lives and helps reduce negative health effects.

Angola has so far reported a total of 76,787 positive cases, 1,756 deaths and 64,046 recoveries.

Related Topics

Luanda Angola

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,234 new COVID-19 cases, 775 recove ..

UAE announces 2,234 new COVID-19 cases, 775 recoveries, and no deaths in the las ..

2 minutes ago
 From climate to culture, Expo 2020 Dubai cooperate ..

From climate to culture, Expo 2020 Dubai cooperates with the world for brighter ..

16 minutes ago
 Decision to supply gas to fertilizer sector on pri ..

Decision to supply gas to fertilizer sector on priority commendable: Mian Zahid ..

38 minutes ago
 Yemeni Government Trying to Reopen Parliament Afte ..

Yemeni Government Trying to Reopen Parliament After 7-Year Hiatus - Official

40 minutes ago
 Putin Expresses Confidence in Further Constructive ..

Putin Expresses Confidence in Further Constructive Cooperation With Armenia

40 minutes ago
 Earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete

Earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.