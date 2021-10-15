UrduPoint.com

Angolan Authorities Creating Conditions For Electoral Registration Overseas

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Angola is creating logistical conditions for the start of the electoral registration abroad, local authorities said Thursday.

The country's Minister of Territory Administration Marcy Lopes told the press that the preparation of the electoral registration of Angolans living overseas includes training of staff from diplomatic and consular missions who will be involved in the process.

"The training of these staffs begins in November this year, in person in Portugal and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and via Zoom in other countries, with the support of all citizens," he said.

The official announced that the electoral registration of Angolan citizens residing abroad will take place from January to March 2022.

Lopes was speaking at the end of a meeting with members of the National Electoral Commission. Angola is scheduled to hold general elections in August 2022.

