UrduPoint.com

Angolan Opposition To Contest Election Results

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Angolan opposition to contest election results

Luanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Angola's largest opposition party UNITA said it will contest last week's election results that saw the long-ruling MPLA win a majority.

Elections held on August 24 were the most hotly contested the oil-rich country has seen since its first multi-party vote in 1992.

Results declared Monday placed the Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) as the winner with 51.17 percent of the vote, securing President Joao Lourenco a second term.

But the opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) "does not recognise the results" from the national electoral commission and will file a legal claim "which will have the effect of suspending the declaration of the final results", the party's secretary general, Alvaro Chikwamanga Daniel, said in a video statement sent to AFP Tuesday.

During the final phase of counting, the party claims "not to have been informed of the decision" by the electoral commission to ratify the results and not to have received a "copy of the tables of the final results".

Candidates have 72 hours after the announcement of results to file a claim to the constitutional court contesting the ballot.

Four of the 16 electoral commissioners did not sign off on the final results, expressing doubts about the process.

The MPLA has been the only party to govern the country since it gained independence from Portugal in 1975, but saw its poorest showing in this year's ballot, down from its victory with 61 percent in 2017.

UNITA made significant gains from the 2017 elections, earning 43.95 percent this round, compared with 26.67 percent in the previous vote.

Less than half of the approximately 14.4 million registered voters took part in the ballot that saw eight parties listed.

Related Topics

Election Vote Independence Portugal Angola August 2017 From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

56 minutes ago
 '2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launc ..

'2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launched today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Se ..

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Security Amid Protests - Reports

12 hours ago
 US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterpar ..

US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterparts in Syria - Senior Defense O ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.