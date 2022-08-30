UrduPoint.com

Angolan Opposition To Contest Tightly-fought Vote

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Luanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Angola's biggest opposition party has vowed to contest last week's election results that saw the long-ruling MPLA win by a significantly reduced majority.

The August 24 elections were the most hotly contested in the oil-rich country since its first multi-party vote in 1992.

Results declared Monday placed the Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) as the winner with 51.17 percent of the vote, securing a second term for President Joao Lourenco.

But the opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) said it "does not recognise the results" from the national electoral commission.

