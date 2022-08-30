UrduPoint.com

Angolan Opposition To Contest Tightly Fought Vote

Luanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Angola's biggest opposition party has vowed to contest last week's election results, which saw the long-ruling MPLA win by a significantly reduced majority.

The August 24 elections were the most hotly contested in the oil-rich country since its first multi-party vote in 1992.

Results declared Monday placed the Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) as the winner with 51.17 percent of the vote, securing a second term for President Joao Lourenco.

But the opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) said it "does not recognise the results" from the national electoral commission.

It vowed to file a legal claim "which will have the effect of suspending the declaration of the final results", the party's secretary general, Alvaro Chikwamanga Daniel, said in a video recorded overnight.

During the final phase of counting, the former rebel movement-turned-opposition-party claims "not to have been informed of the decision" by the electoral commission to ratify the results and not to have received a "copy of the tables of the final results".

Candidates have 72 hours after the announcement of results to file a claim to the Constitutional Court contesting the ballot.

Four of the 16 electoral commissioners did not sign off on the final results, casting doubts about the process.

The MPLA has been the only party to govern the country since it gained independence from Portugal in 1975, but saw its poorest showing in this year's ballot, down from its victory with 61 percent in 2017.

But this year turnout dipped to less than half of the approximately 14.4 million registered voters.

"Low voter turnout in this election indicated that citizens don't feel that change can be affected through the ballot box," said Marisa Lourenco, a Johannesburg-based independent analyst specialising in Angola.

"Voters also likely don't trust the (electoral commission) or the courts, because of their partiality towards the MPLA, which makes them doubt the impact their participation will have," she said.

