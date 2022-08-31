UrduPoint.com

Angolan Opposition To Contest Tightly Fought Vote

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Angolan opposition to contest tightly fought vote

Luanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Angola's biggest opposition party has vowed to contest last week's election results, which saw the long-ruling MPLA win by a significantly reduced majority.

The August 24 elections were the most hotly contested in the oil-rich country since its first multi-party vote in 1992.

Results declared Monday placed the Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) as the winner with 51.17 percent of the vote, securing a second term for President Joao Lourenco.

But the opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) said it "does not recognise the results" from the national electoral commission.

It vowed to file a legal claim "which will have the effect of suspending the declaration of the final results", the party's secretary general, Alvaro Chikwamanga Daniel, said in a video recorded overnight.

During the final phase of counting, the former rebel movement-turned-opposition-party claims "not to have been informed of the decision" by the electoral commission to ratify the results and not to have received a "copy of the tables of the final results".

Candidates have 72 hours after the announcement of results to file a claim to the Constitutional Court contesting the ballot.

Four of the 16 electoral commissioners did not sign off on the final results, casting doubts about the process.

Despite the contestation, both Namibian President Hage Geingob and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Lourenco on his re-election on Tuesday.

"The people of Angola have spoken and have once again expressed their sovereign will through the ballot box by bestowing on the MPLA a mandate to steer Angola towards further development, progress and prosperity," Geingob said in a statement.

- Opposition gains - The MPLA has been the only party to govern the country since it gained independence from Portugal in 1975, but saw its poorest showing in this year's ballot, down from its victory with 61 percent in 2017.

But this year turnout dipped to less than half of the approximately 14.4 million registered voters.

"Low voter turnout in this election indicated that citizens don't feel that change can be affected through the ballot box," said Marisa Lourenco, a Johannesburg-based independent analyst specialising in Angola.

"Voters also likely don't trust the (electoral commission) or the courts, because of their partiality towards the MPLA, which makes them doubt the impact their participation will have," she said.

UNITA made significant gains from the 2017 elections, earning 43.95 percent this round, compared with 26.67 percent in the previous vote.

It did particularly well in the capital district of Luanda, where it won a majority, taking it from the grip of the MPLA for the first time.

UNITA leader Adalberto Costa Junior, 60, last week pointed to discrepancies between the tallies of his party and the commission, and called for an international panel to review the count.

The charismatic leader saw a rise in popularity among young voters who want change for the country's struggling economy.

Young Angolans tend not to feel the same allegiance as the older generation towards the MPLA, billed as the party which freed the nation from colonial rulers and ended a bitter, nearly three-decade civil war.

The MPLA's Lourenco, 68, brought forward economic reforms in his first term in office, but critics say the move has not improved living conditions for most Angolans.

Lourenco came into power in 2017, after strongman Jose Eduardo dos Santos handpicked him as his successor following 38 years in office. Dos Santos died last month in Spain and received a state funeral in Luanda on Sunday.

Under dos Santos, Angola became one of Africa's top crude producers, and while his family reaped the benefits of the wealth, most of country's 33 million people were left in poverty.

In their preliminary reports, foreign observers from Africa praised the peaceful conduct of the polls but raised concerns ranging from press freedom to the accuracy of the voter roll.

The European Union has urged Angolan election authorities to respond to complaints "in a fair and transparent manner".

In a statement on Monday UNITA said "it is in the interest of all Angolans that the (electoral commission) does not avoid comparing" its tally with those conducted by political parties -- "which represents the electoral truth".

UNITA previously contested the 2017 vote, which did not result in the overruling of the winner.

Related Topics

Election Africa Vote European Union Died Luanda Young Santos Progress Same Independence Spain Portugal Angola August Sunday 2017 Family All From Top Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, ..

White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, Biden Briefed on Situation

5 minutes ago
 Dutch Imports of Russian LNG Up 35% in First Half ..

Dutch Imports of Russian LNG Up 35% in First Half of 2022 - Statistics Office

5 minutes ago
 US Assesses Iran Provided Russia With Two Types of ..

US Assesses Iran Provided Russia With Two Types of Drones - White House

5 minutes ago
 Govt to utilize all funds for relief, rehabilitati ..

Govt to utilize all funds for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: Kayani

5 minutes ago
 US Providing $30Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid ..

US Providing $30Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Pakistan's Flood Response ..

5 minutes ago
 Climate catastrophe in Pakistan requires world's c ..

Climate catastrophe in Pakistan requires world's collective attention: Antonio G ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.