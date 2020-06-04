UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Angola's Cabinda Separatists Say Fresh Clashes Killed 12

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Angola's Cabinda separatists say fresh clashes killed 12

Luanda, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :At least 12 people have been killed in fresh clashes between the Angolan military and separatist fighters in the northern oil-rich province of Cabinda, a rebel group said Wednesday.

"Fighting resumed on Tuesday 2, June 2020 at 7 pm (1700 GMT) between the Cabinda Armed Forces (FAC) and the Angolan military... in the village of Chivovo, and resulted in the death of 12 people," the Front for the Liberation of the Enclave of Cabinda (FLEC), said in a statement.

FLEC is the largest separatist movement in Cabinda, and has several factions, of which the FAC is the biggest.

It said the victims were four soldiers, two FAC members and six civilians.

An unnamed Angolan army official confirmed the clashes.

"The attacks took place against FAA (Angolan Armed Forces) bases around 8pm (on Tuesday)", the official told AFP.

FLEC said President Joao Lourenco's government had "ignored" calls by the United Nations "for an immediate ceasefire to better combat the Covid-19 pandemic".

Cabinda, a coastal exclave, has been rocked by a low-level separatist insurgency since it officially became part of Angola at independence from Portugal in 1975.

The FLEC-led struggle has been fuelled by anger over the government making huge profits over oil reserves.

Cabinda accounts for 60 percent of Angola's oil production.

The southwest African country is the continent's second-largest oil producer after Nigeria.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Oil Cabinda Independence Portugal Nigeria Angola June 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

11 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

2 hours ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

3 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

3 hours ago

New Meeting of Russia-NATO Council Should Be Subst ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.