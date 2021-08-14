LUANDA, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) --:Angola's capital Luanda has launched a mass vaccination program against COVID-19, the country's health ministry announced on Saturday.

Angola's Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta told the press that the campaign is crucial since 70 percent of the country's total positive COVID-19 cases were in the city.

The minister said the plan is to create 50 vaccination posts across all municipalities of Luanda.

While stressing "the performance of these vaccination posts will depend on the availability of vaccines," she believes Angola will receive more vaccines in the coming days.

"By next Thursday, our goal is to open at least five high-performance vaccination posts," Lutucuta said.