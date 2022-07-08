UrduPoint.com

Angola's Ex-president Dos Santos Dies In Spain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Angola's ex-president Dos Santos dies in Spain

Luanda, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Angola's former president Jose Eduardo Dos Santos died Friday at the age of 79 at a hospital in Barcelona after suffering cardiac arrest, the government said.

With "great pain and consternation" the Luanda government posted on Facebook confirmation of the Dos Santos' death at 11:10 am (1010 GMT).

"(The government) presents its deepest feelings of sorrow to the bereaved family," the statement read, describing the former leader as a "statesman of great historical stature" who led the country through very difficult times.

Dos Santos ruled the Portuguese-speaking, oil-rich state of Angola for 38 years before stepping down in September 2017.

He was hospitalised in Spain and placed in intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 23.

Related Topics

Facebook Died Luanda Santos Barcelona Spain Angola June September 2017 Family Government

Recent Stories

President, PM express deep condolences over sad de ..

President, PM express deep condolences over sad demise of Shinzo Abe

31 minutes ago
 Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

37 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her Londo ..

Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her London vacations

2 hours ago
 Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

3 hours ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

4 hours ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.