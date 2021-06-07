UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Angola's New Rules On Pre-packaged Imports To Enter Into Force

Umer Jamshaid 4 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Angola's new rules on pre-packaged imports to enter into force

LUANDA, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The new measures on pre-packaged products imported into Angola will come into force next week, which will allow Angolans to buy cheaper foreign products on domestic markets, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MINDCOM) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the new measures, the import of pre-packaged basic basket products will be mandatorily made in large packages.

These products include sugar, rice, wheat and corn flour, beans, powder milk, cooking oil, animal feed, coarse and refined salt, wheat semolina, pork and beef, margarine and soap, earlier media reports have said, quoting official figures.

The measures will allow products to be imported at lower prices, and give stimulus to small and medium-sized packaging and logistics industries, boosting employment, said the MINDCOM.

The measures place Angola in line with the best international practices in terms of commerce and distribution, it added.

Related Topics

Import Oil Buy Angola Market Commerce Media Wheat Industry Best Salfi Textile Mills Limited Employment Flour

Recent Stories

Turkish, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilatera ..

9 seconds ago

UAE ranks among top 20 countries in 13 transport i ..

11 minutes ago

10 outlaws held, cache of narcotics recovered

10 seconds ago

US Detectives Probe Shooting in Portland With Four ..

12 seconds ago

Massive Fire At Chemical Factory in Western India ..

13 seconds ago

US Supreme Court Denies Permanent Residency Status ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.