UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Angry Farah Hits Back At Critics In Salazar Doping Row

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Angry Farah hits back at critics in Salazar doping row

Chicago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :A defiant Mo Farah angrily hit back at critics Friday, saying he was never given any banned drugs while a member of the Nike Oregon Project and claiming he has been unfairly singled out in the scandal surrounding his former coach Alberto Salazar.

Farah, one of British track's highest profile athletes, said "there are no allegations against him" as controversy continued to rage over Salazar who has been slapped with a four-year ban by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

"I was never given anything," said four-time Olympic champion Farah, just hours after US sportswear giant Nike said it planned to shut down its Oregon Project training group following 61-year-old Salazar's suspension.

Farah was among a group of elite runners who gathered Friday for a press event two days before the Chicago Marathon.

But most of the focus was on the recent banning of Salazar.

Farah, who has never tested positive, waited more than two years after the accusations were first made against Salazar before parting ways with the coach in October 2017.

Farah said he was disappointed in what he considered a line of questioning at Friday's press conference that has been covered already.

"It's very disappointing to see this, you guys going at it again and again. As I said, there is no allegation against me, I've not done anything wrong. These allegations, let's be clear here, are about Alberto Salazar," Farah said.

"There are no allegations against Mo Farah for any wrongdoing." US distance runners Galen Rupp and Jordan Hasay were also coached by Salazar until last Monday.

Rupp said he has not communicated with Salazar since the ban but is supporting his former coach.

"I understand that it's under appeal and I support him in that appeal," Rupp told reporters.

Related Topics

Scandal Drugs Farah Marathon Chicago United States October 2017 Olympics Event Coach

Recent Stories

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

2 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

2 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

2 hours ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

2 hours ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.