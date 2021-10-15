UrduPoint.com

Anguish And Anger After Taiwan Building Blaze Kills 46

Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:30 AM

Anguish and anger after Taiwan building blaze kills 46

Kaohsiung, Taiwan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Taiwanese residents voiced anguish and outrage on Friday after 46 people perished in an inferno that tore through a dilapidated housing block as investigators searched for what sparked the island's deadliest fire in decades.

The blaze is the latest tragedy to highlight concerns over lax safety standards in Taiwan and has exposed the poor living conditions of many elderly in a society that is rapidly ageing.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning in a 13-storey, mixed-use building in the southern city of Kaohsiung, raging through multiple floors before firefighters finally got it under control.

The run-down housing block was in poor condition and many of those killed were low-income elderly people, some of whom had disabilities and dementia.

Officials said 41 people were hospitalised.

On Friday morning Lee Mao-shen, 61, was watching pigeons land on the railings of an apartment where a friend had died the night before.

Lee, who has lived in a building opposite for 40 years, said his friend Cheng Yong-kang raised pigeons from his seventh- floor balcony and was among those who never made it out.

"We met every day to chat, we chatted the evening he died," he told AFP.

Lee described the neighbourhood where the fire broke out as "mostly working-class folks and old people".

The gutted complex where his friend died used to be a vibrant spot but, much like the rest of the district, it had fallen on hard times.

"There was a shopping mall, a cinema in there," he recalled. But in recent years the commercial floors were empty and abandoned.

