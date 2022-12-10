UrduPoint.com

Animated Adaptation Of Award-winning Chinese Sci-fi Novel Released

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Animated adaptation of award-winning Chinese sci-fi novel released

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The much-anticipated animated adaptation of the Hugo Award-winning science fiction novel "The Three-Body Problem" by Liu Cixin was released online to wide applause on Saturday.

The web drama opened on the Chinese online video-sharing platform Bilibili.

"The Three-Body Problem" is the first book of a sci-fi trilogy that revolves around physicist Ye Wenjie's contact with the Trisolaran civilization existing in a three-sun system and the centuries-long clashes that follow between earthlings and the aliens.

Movie, series, or radio drama adaptations of the critically acclaimed trilogy have been avidly followed by China's online community.

In January 2022, the final episode of the Chinese audio drama "Three-Body" was released on the online audio-sharing platform Ximalaya to wide applause from internet users.

"The Wandering Earth," a sci-fi short story by Liu Cixin, became a blockbuster film in 2019 and raked in a Chinese box office total of 4.68 billion Yuan (around 673 million U.S. Dollars).

Related Topics

Internet Film And Movies China Ye January 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

HBL wins Pakistan’s Best Bank 2022

HBL wins Pakistan’s Best Bank 2022

3 minutes ago
 Hina calls for enhanced support to climate facing ..

Hina calls for enhanced support to climate facing countries

9 minutes ago
 CDA seals Swati's farmhouse in Islamabad

CDA seals Swati's farmhouse in Islamabad

17 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah says PDM ready for unconditional ta ..

Rana Sanaullah says PDM ready for unconditional talks with opposition

50 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on thre ..

OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.