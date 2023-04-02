BEIJING, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Japanese animated fantasy adventure film "Suzume" continued to top the Chinese mainland box office Saturday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

The film, directed by Makoto Shinkai, raked in 80.3 million Yuan (about 11.69 million U.S. Dollars) on the ninth day of its screening.

The animation follows the unlikely encounter between a 17-year-old girl and a mysterious young man who embarks on a journey to prevent a series of disasters across Japan.

Starring Feng Xiaogang, domestic family drama "Hachiko" came in second, grossing nearly 25.63 million yuan on its second day of screening.

It was followed by the domestic romantic comedy "Nobody But You," which pocketed about 18.8 million yuan on its debut.