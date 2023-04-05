BEIJING, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Statistics from China Movie Data Information Network showed that the Japanese animated fantasy adventure film "Suzume" stayed on top of the Chinese mainland box office chart on Tuesday.

The film generated a total daily box office of 23.

94 million Yuan (about 3.5 million U.S. Dollars) on its twelfth day of screening.

The Chinese adaptation of the classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko" came in second, grossing over 14.95 million yuan on its fifth day of screening.

It was followed by the domestic comedy "Post Truth," which raked in about 8.31 million yuan on Tuesday.