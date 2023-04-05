Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Animation "Suzume" Stays On Top Of China's Box Office Chart

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Animation "Suzume" stays on top of China's box office chart

BEIJING, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Statistics from China Movie Data Information Network showed that the Japanese animated fantasy adventure film "Suzume" stayed on top of the Chinese mainland box office chart on Tuesday.

The film generated a total daily box office of 23.

94 million Yuan (about 3.5 million U.S. Dollars) on its twelfth day of screening.

The Chinese adaptation of the classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko" came in second, grossing over 14.95 million yuan on its fifth day of screening.

It was followed by the domestic comedy "Post Truth," which raked in about 8.31 million yuan on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Post Family From Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on ne ..

Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on new appointments

9 hours ago
 Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recogni ..

Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recognised

9 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on I ..

UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on Independence Day

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.