UrduPoint.com

Ankara, Moscow Discuss Measures To Send Turkish-made Russian Flour To Africa

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Ankara, Moscow discuss measures to send Turkish-made Russian flour to Africa

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) -:The Turkish and Russian presidents on Saturday discussed steps to start making flour in Türkiye out of grain from Russia to send to Africa.

"Concrete steps were discussed in the project of turning Russian grain into flour in Türkiye and sending it to African countries in need," said a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate on the phone call between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin.

The Black Sea grain corridor to allow ships to export goods from Ukraine and export of ammonia from Russia, along with the latest developments in the war in Ukraine, were also on the two leaders' agenda, the statement added.

Erdogan also reiterated Ankara's willingness to facilitate and mediate a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine, it said.

Related Topics

Africa Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan From Flour

Recent Stories

Pak vs Aus: Australia win ODI three-match series

Pak vs Aus: Australia win ODI three-match series

2 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar emphasizes priority of govt to address i ..

Ishaq Dar emphasizes priority of govt to address issues of energy sector

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches IP Award for Schools and Un ..

Dubai Customs launches IP Award for Schools and Universities 2023

48 minutes ago
 US is the largest export market for Pakistan: Maso ..

US is the largest export market for Pakistan: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 2023 IP Award for schools a ..

Dubai Customs launches 2023 IP Award for schools and universities

2 hours ago
 Director of OIC Office in Kabul Meets Foreign Mini ..

Director of OIC Office in Kabul Meets Foreign Minister of the De Facto Governmen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.