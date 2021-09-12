Anne Hidalgo: Mayor who led Paris through crises

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Anne Hidalgo, the Socialist mayor of Paris, has sought to transform the French capital with a crusade against cars but now faces an even tougher challenge of expanding her profile nationally to become France's first female president.

Hidalgo, 62, was a virtual unknown seven years ago when she succeeded her former mentor and boss, Bertrand Delanoe, as mayor of Paris -- a position seen as a stepping stone to the presidency.

The reserved former labour inspector, dismissed by critics as an "apparatchik", struggled to emerge from his shadow.

But Hidalgo, who grew up in a housing estate near Lyon in a family of Spanish immigrants that fled dictator Francisco Franco's rule when she was two, is used to being underestimated.

Responding to polls that show her winning only between seven and nine percent of the vote for president, she told Paris Match magazine last month: "All my life I've proved the polls wrong.""As the daughter of a labourer and a seamstress who did not attend an elite school, I had no chance of becoming mayor of Paris," she said.