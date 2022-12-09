Annual China-Cambodia film tour begins in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The sixth edition of the China-Cambodia film tour kicked off here on Thursday, aiming at promoting cultural exchanges and the film industry, officials said.

Three Chinese films, all dubbed into the Khmer language, and two Cambodian movies had been chosen for screening at this year's film tour.

Ek Sam Ol, a Cambodian government adviser, and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian jointly inaugurated the annual film tour at the iconic Chaktomuk Theatre in Phnom Penh.

Sam Ol said the ticket-free event would not only deepen the understanding and exchange of culture and arts between the two countries but also contribute to promoting the film industry.

"The China-Cambodia film tour will serve as a bridge to promote the exchanges of culture and arts between the peoples of the two countries," he told the ceremony with hundreds of spectators.

"It will also contribute to further strengthening the fraternal friendship between Cambodia and China," he added.

Sam Ol, who is also president of the Cambodia-China Friendship Association, spoke highly of ties between Cambodia and China, which had brought about numerous tangible benefits for Cambodia's socioeconomic development and poverty reduction.

Speaking at the event, Wang said the films would be screened in "open-air cinemas" in Battambang, Pursat and Kampong Chhnang provinces in the coming days.

"Since 2016, the China-Cambodia film tour has increasingly gained popularity among Cambodian people and has become an important platform to connect the hearts of the peoples of our two countries," he said.