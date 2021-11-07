Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

CANBERRA, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) --:Australians will require annual coronavirus vaccines for years, according to the nation's peak pharmacists body.

Pharmacy Guild president Trent Twomey said annual booster vaccines will be necessary "for the foreseeable future" to protect Australians from COVID-19.

"The question is what booster and what interval we need to get that booster, whether it's every six, nine or 12 months. Those decisions need to be based on evidence and facts and at the moment that is an evolving space," he was quoted by Nine Entertainment newspapers as saying on Sunday.

"In time we will treat COVID like many other viruses that have been around for decades, and a COVID-19 shot will just be another element of the Australian vaccination program."