HERAT, Afghanistan, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) --:An annual domestic industries and products exhibition kicked off on Sunday in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced.

Themed "Peace and Self-Sufficiency," this year's expo aims to support Afghanistan's private sector and boost the marketing for domestic products as well as deepening trade cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

A variety of domestic products are being displayed in 200 booths at the exhibition held in Herat city, the provincial capital, 640 km west of the national capital Kabul.