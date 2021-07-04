UrduPoint.com
Annual Expo Opens To Revive Businesses In Afghanistan's Western Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Annual expo opens to revive businesses in Afghanistan's western province

HERAT, Afghanistan, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) --:An annual domestic industries and products exhibition kicked off on Sunday in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced.

Themed "Peace and Self-Sufficiency," this year's expo aims to support Afghanistan's private sector and boost the marketing for domestic products as well as deepening trade cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

A variety of domestic products are being displayed in 200 booths at the exhibition held in Herat city, the provincial capital, 640 km west of the national capital Kabul.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

