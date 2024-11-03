Open Menu

Annual Grand Photo Walk Highlights Multan’s Rich Heritage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 10:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Walled City Authority of Multan and Wasaib Explorer jointly organised on Sunday the annual grand photo walk to mark the eighth anniversary of the organisation and highlight its services in south Punjab.

The event attracted over 200 tourists from across the country, uniting photography enthusiasts and heritage lovers alike with a mission to promote local tourism and spotlight Multan's rich cultural heritage.

Participants in the photo walk documented Multan’s centuries-old architectural landmarks, capturing the essence of its historical legacy. The Walled City Authority provided a warm welcome, treating visitors with a traditional Multani breakfast featuring massi roti, doli roti, saag, butter, and jaggery – an offering that received widespread appreciation.

Following the breakfast, the event continued with a scenic bike rally, beginning at Ghanta Ghar and concluding at Delhi Gate. In adherence to the traffic safety regulations, all participants wore helmets as they cycled through historic routes, pausing to appreciate Multan’s iconic sites.

At Delhi Gate, the Walled City Authority guide, Amir Bashir, briefed the tourists about the historical and cultural significance of Multan, further enriching the experience with a tour through the inner neighborhoods, including Mohallah Maharaja, Mohallah Mori Bhutta, and Mohallah Agha Pura – the areas that stand as testaments to Multan’s architectural and cultural depth.

The event concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, where Muhammad Umair Ghazanfar, Assistant Director Marketing of the Walled City Authority, and Dr. Syed Muzammil Hussain, founder of Wasaib Explorer, presented appreciation certificates to the participants. Representatives of the district administration were also present.

Tourists lauded the event, stressing the importance of such initiatives in preserving and promoting Multan’s heritage. Many expressed a desire for similar events in future, remarking on the potential of such photo walks to showcase the historical and cultural identity of Multan on a national scale.

