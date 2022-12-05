Annual high school graduation exam kicks off in Cambodia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A total of 128,134 Cambodian candidates, including 68,771 female ones, on Monday took a national high school graduation exam, which is a prerequisite for the students to pursue their studies at the university level.

Over the course of two days, the candidates will sit for the test in the subjects of earth and environment, geography, history, biology, foreign language, Khmer literature, mathematics, chemistry, physics, and morality-civics, according to an education ministry's statement.

Speaking to reporters while visiting an exam center at the Preah Sisowath High School in Phnom Penh, Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron said there are 221 exam centers with 5,174 exam rooms across the Southeast Asian nation.

"Crib sheets, cell phones, and smartphones are not allowed to be taken into the exam rooms," he said, adding that anyone found cheated would automatically fail the test.

Naron said the ministry has worked closely with the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) to prevent cheating and bribery during the exam.

The results of the exam will be released on Dec. 27 and 28.

In the test last year, 72,016, or 65.65 percent, of the total 109,695 applicants passed the annual exam, according to the education ministry.