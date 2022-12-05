UrduPoint.com

Annual High School Graduation Exam Kicks Off In Cambodia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Annual high school graduation exam kicks off in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A total of 128,134 Cambodian candidates, including 68,771 female ones, on Monday took a national high school graduation exam, which is a prerequisite for the students to pursue their studies at the university level.

Over the course of two days, the candidates will sit for the test in the subjects of earth and environment, geography, history, biology, foreign language, Khmer literature, mathematics, chemistry, physics, and morality-civics, according to an education ministry's statement.

Speaking to reporters while visiting an exam center at the Preah Sisowath High School in Phnom Penh, Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron said there are 221 exam centers with 5,174 exam rooms across the Southeast Asian nation.

"Crib sheets, cell phones, and smartphones are not allowed to be taken into the exam rooms," he said, adding that anyone found cheated would automatically fail the test.

Naron said the ministry has worked closely with the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) to prevent cheating and bribery during the exam.

The results of the exam will be released on Dec. 27 and 28.

In the test last year, 72,016, or 65.65 percent, of the total 109,695 applicants passed the annual exam, according to the education ministry.

Related Topics

Education Acu Phnom Penh Asia

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

15 minutes ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terro ..

Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terrorist outfits challenge: FM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.