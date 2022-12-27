UrduPoint.com

Annual Output Of China's Largest Gas Production Base Exceeds 50 Bln Cubic Meters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Annual output of China's largest gas production base exceeds 50 bln cubic meters

XI'AN, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) --:-- Changqing oilfield, China's largest oil-and-gas field, has produced over 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas so far this year, the company said Tuesday.

Located in northwest China's Erdos basin, the oilfield supplies natural gas to several major cities, including Beijing and Tianjin.

In 2021, the oilfield produced more than 46.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, accounting for 23 percent of the country's total.

Changqing oilfield, with over 50 years of history, has played an important role in safeguarding the country's energy security.

Related Topics

China Company Tianjin Beijing Gas Billion

Recent Stories

vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

13 minutes ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship le ..

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in Jan ..

35 minutes ago
 WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ ..

WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ in 13 languages

35 minutes ago
 15th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival begins ..

15th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival begins 29th December

35 minutes ago
 UAE’s Pension Authority raises awareness on inco ..

UAE’s Pension Authority raises awareness on incorrect contribution practices t ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.