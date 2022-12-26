UrduPoint.com

Annual Output Of China's Major Onshore Gas Field Exceeds 30 Bln Cubic Meters

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Annual output of China's major onshore gas field exceeds 30 bln cubic meters

XI'AN, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The annual output of the Sulige gas field, owned by China's major oil and gas producer PetroChina, reached a domestic record of 30.04 billion cubic meters as of Monday, according to PetroChina's Changqing Oilfield.

The Sulige gas field is the first gas field in China to achieve an annual output exceeding 30 billion cubic meters.

Its output accounts for one-seventh of the country's total natural gas production this year.

Located in the Erdos Basin in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Sulige gas field plays an important role in providing gas for Beijing and Tianjin, as well as the surrounding areas of Inner Mongolia.

Its daily output previously exceeded 100 million cubic meters, a record high accounting for about one-eighth of the country's daily gas production.

The gas field's cumulative gas production has hit 300 billion cubic meters.

Related Topics

China Oil Tianjin Beijing Mongolia Gas Billion Million

Recent Stories

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiv ..

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiversity

1 hour ago
 Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to ..

Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to 31

1 hour ago
 Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New ..

Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.