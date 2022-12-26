XI'AN, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The annual output of the Sulige gas field, owned by China's major oil and gas producer PetroChina, reached a domestic record of 30.04 billion cubic meters as of Monday, according to PetroChina's Changqing Oilfield.

The Sulige gas field is the first gas field in China to achieve an annual output exceeding 30 billion cubic meters.

Its output accounts for one-seventh of the country's total natural gas production this year.

Located in the Erdos Basin in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Sulige gas field plays an important role in providing gas for Beijing and Tianjin, as well as the surrounding areas of Inner Mongolia.

Its daily output previously exceeded 100 million cubic meters, a record high accounting for about one-eighth of the country's daily gas production.

The gas field's cumulative gas production has hit 300 billion cubic meters.