UrduPoint.com

Annual Tech Gathering Takes Aim At Crypto

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Annual tech gathering takes aim at crypto

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :One of the world's biggest technology get-togethers kicks off in the Portuguese capital on Tuesday, with organisers saying a key aim is to ask tough questions about cryptocurrencies.

Around 100,000 people are expected to gather in Lisbon for the four-day Web Summit and related events, the first full-scale edition since 2019 following the disruption of the pandemic.

The conference attempts to bring together start-ups, investors, business leaders and agenda-broadening speakers -- linguist Noam Chomsky and heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk are among this year's lineup.

Several of the prime slots, though, are taken by cryptocurrency specialists led by Changpeng Zhao, boss of crypto exchange Binance.

And plenty of companies present -- from start-ups to billion-dollar behemoths Yuga Labs and OpenSea -- are promoting the technology that fans claim will be the future of the web, gaming and ultimately the entire financial system.

But crypto has so far been derided as a tool to generate investment bubbles, hide illicit wealth and enable scams.

Conference organiser Paddy Cosgrave told AFP there were "a lot of questions to be answered" about crypto, describing it as "largely smoke and mirrors".

"We've done our best to persuade many of the leading lights in the space to come, and some of them will get a bit of a kicking on stage, we'll see how that goes," he added.

Crypto sceptics including actor Ben McKenzie (Gotham, The O.C.) have also been given slots.

Organisers said the event's 70,000 tickets had sold out, with Cosgrave reckoning some 30,000 more people would be in Lisbon for side events.

Related Topics

World Technology Exchange Business Lisbon Cryptocurrency 2019 Event From Best Boxing

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

3 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.