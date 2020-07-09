UrduPoint.com
Another 1.3 Mn Workers File For US Jobless Benefits

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Washington, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Another 1.3 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, continuing the slowdown in the pace of layoffs, the government reported Thursday.

The four-week moving average slowed to 1.

44 million in the week ended July 4, the Labor Department reported, showing a steady decline as the economy reopens from the coronavirus-imposed shutdowns, but still far higher than any pre-pandemic week.

However, nearly 19 million remain on the jobless rolls, according to the data through June 27.

