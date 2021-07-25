UrduPoint.com
Another 28 Kidnapped Students Released In Nigeria: School Official

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Another 28 kidnapped students released in Nigeria: school official

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Gunmen who seized 121 students at a high school in northwestern Nigeria in early July have released another 28 teenagers, a school official told AFP on Sunday.

"Twenty-eight have been released and we have reunited them with their parents," Joseph Hayab, one of the senior officials at the Bethel Baptist High School, told AFP.

"In all, we have 34 children who have been freed and 87 are still held as hostages by the bandits."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

