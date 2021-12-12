UrduPoint.com

Another 633 Omicron Cases Identified In UK In Biggest Daily Jump

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

Another 633 Omicron cases identified in UK in biggest daily jump

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Another 633 Omicron cases have been confirmed in Britain, the biggest daily increase since the COVID-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total cases found in the country to 1,898, British health authorities said Saturday.

The latest data came as experts are warning Omicron could cause between 25,000 to 75,000 deaths in England by the end of April if no extra measures are brought in.

The UK health security agency (UKHSA) estimated that if Omicron continues to grow at the present rate, the variant will become the dominant strain, accounting for more than 50 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the country by mid-December. It is also projected that if current trends continue unchanged, Britain will exceed 1 million Omicron infections by the end of this month.

Britain reports 54,073 new corona-virus cases, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 10,771,444, according to official figures released Saturday.

The country also reported a further 132 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 146,387, with 7,413 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

More than 89 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 39 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a corona-virus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

