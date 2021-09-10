UrduPoint.com

Another Afghan Evacuation Flight To Leave As UN Warns Of Taliban 'reprisals'

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Kabul, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A second charter flight was due to leave Afghanistan on Friday carrying foreigners and Afghans to Qatar in a sign the country's main airport was close to resuming commercial operations, as the United Nations warned of "credible allegations" of reprisal killings by the Taliban.

Just over 100 passengers, including some Americans, left Kabul airport on Thursday on the first flight carrying foreigners out of the Afghan capital since a US-led evacuation ended on August 30.

The White House said the Taliban had been "businesslike and professional" in allowing the flight to leave, but the United Nations envoy for Afghanistan warned the group may be targeting perceived enemies.

"We are also concerned that despite the many statements granting general amnesties... there have been credible allegations of reprisal killings," envoy Deborah Lyons said in New York.

She said Afghan security officials and people who worked for the previous administration were at risk.

