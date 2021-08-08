Another Afghan provincial capital, Taloqan, falls to Taliban: security source

(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban captured Taloqan city in northeastern Takhar province on Sunday, a security source and residents told AFP, the third provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in one day.

"We retreated from the city this afternoon, after the government failed to send help," the security source said.

Meanwhile, a resident of the city said: "We saw the security forces and officials leaving the city in convoys of vehicles."