Another batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Another batch of COVID-19 vaccines produced by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac arrived at the Soekarno Hatta Airport in Indonesia on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry.

In January 2021, Indonesia's food and Drug Authority issued an emergency use authorization for the Sinovac vaccines amid efforts to fight the pandemic.

Indonesia has signed agreements on the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines through bilateral and multilateral cooperations as well as domestic research explorations.

The country has set up a target of inoculating 181.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to achieve herd immunity.

So far, authorities have administered 40.34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 12.21 million doses for the second shot.