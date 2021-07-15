UrduPoint.com
'Another England': Football's Reckoning On Racial Politics

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:01 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain's right-wing government has carved out an electoral advantage in ridiculing "woke" politics and campaigners for racial justice, but is now on the defensive against a unified and popular group.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "culture wars" and ballot-box inroads have made life difficult for the Labour opposition party.

One group, however, knows where it stands: England's multi-racial, youthful and idealistic football team.

"They have made an appeal to the best aspects of Englishness and done so against the direction of play, during an era in which politicians mobilise our worst instincts and darkest fears," historian David Olusoga wrote in The Guardian newspaper.

"Twenty-six young men and their remarkable manager have again reminded us that there is another path, another form of English patriotism, another way of being together and -- if enough of us want it -- another England.

" Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel donned England shirts late on in the European Championship to trumpet their support for the team, after previously mocking its anti-racism stand.

Taking the knee before their games, an anti-racism gesture, was empty "gesture politics", according to Patel, who like Johnson initially refused to condemn England fans for jeering the players at the start of the tournament.

Now, in the face of toxic racial abuse levelled at three black players after England's agonising loss in the Euro2020 final against Italy on Sunday, the politicians profess disgust.

