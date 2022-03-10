UrduPoint.com

Another Golden Day For Austrian Golden Boy Aigner At Winter Paralympics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Another golden day for Austrian golden boy Aigner at Winter Paralympics

Zhangjiakou, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The 16-year-old Johannes Aigner, who comes from a family of competitive alpine skiers, bagged his second gold at the Beijing Winter Paralympics as the Ukraine team honoured their country's fallen Thursday.

The visually impaired Austrian teenager and his guide Matteo Fleischmann zipped across the finish line to claim their category in the men's giant slalom.

Earlier this week they won gold in the downhill, silver in the super combined and bronze in the super-G visually impaired events.

Alpine skiing is a family affair for Aigner. His twin sister Barbara and older sister Veronica -- who also have the same congenital cataract condition as their mother -- will compete on Friday in the women's giant slalom.

"Their technique is really good and hopefully you will see it tomorrow," Aigner told reporters at the Yanqing alpine ski centre outside Beijing.

Europeans also dominated the other giant slalom categories -- Norway's Jesper Pedersen triumphed in the sitting race to add a third gold medal to his collection which also includes a silver.

"The feeling to be able to be free in the mountains and not locked in a wheelchair is just amazing," he said.

Finland's Santeri Kiiveri blitzed the standing event, after winning a silver in the super combined earlier this week.

"I decided that now I would just enjoy and go full gas, and that paid off," he told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Norway Guide Beijing Same Alpine Women Gas Gold Silver Bronze Family Event From Race

Recent Stories

10-yr vision being chalked out to make higher educ ..

10-yr vision being chalked out to make higher education more compatible: Kamran ..

2 minutes ago
 Another golden day for Austrian golden boy Aigner ..

Another golden day for Austrian golden boy Aigner at Winter Paralympics

2 minutes ago
 Seven Distilleries unearthed in Kacha area

Seven Distilleries unearthed in Kacha area

2 minutes ago
 “Kanpain tang rahi hain ” becomes top trend

“Kanpain tang rahi hain ” becomes top trend

26 minutes ago
 Samsung x TECNO Collab for RGBW Technology for Cam ..

Samsung x TECNO Collab for RGBW Technology for Camon 19

30 minutes ago
 CSs, IGPs directed to eradicate menace of terroris ..

CSs, IGPs directed to eradicate menace of terrorism, terrorists: Rasheed

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>