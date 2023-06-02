Another group of Pakistani pilgrims welcomed in Makkah with traditional Arabic culture

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Durat ul Mashair hotel in Makkah extended a warm welcome to yet another group of over 330 Pakistani pilgrims, who were greeted with the captivating display of traditional Arabic culture accompanied by the mesmerising beats of the daff.

Director Hajj Faheem Khan Afridi, along with Director Moavineen e Hujjaj Sajjad Yildrim and other esteemed officials, orchestrated a memorable reception, immersing the pilgrims in the vibrant ambience of Arabic culture through an enchanting display of Arabic culture.

To honor the arrival of the pilgrims in the sacred city of Makkah Mukarma, they were presented with welcoming gifts, which included delightful treats such as sweets, refreshing juices, and other thoughtful items. The gesture aimed to express hospitality and provide a warm reception to the pilgrims as they embarked on their spiritual journey in the revered city.