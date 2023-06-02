UrduPoint.com

Another Group Of Pakistani Pilgrims Welcomed In Makkah With Traditional Arabic Culture

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Another group of Pakistani pilgrims welcomed in Makkah with traditional Arabic culture

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Durat ul Mashair hotel in Makkah extended a warm welcome to yet another group of over 330 Pakistani pilgrims, who were greeted with the captivating display of traditional Arabic culture accompanied by the mesmerising beats of the daff.

Director Hajj Faheem Khan Afridi, along with Director Moavineen e Hujjaj Sajjad Yildrim and other esteemed officials, orchestrated a memorable reception, immersing the pilgrims in the vibrant ambience of Arabic culture through an enchanting display of Arabic culture.

To honor the arrival of the pilgrims in the sacred city of Makkah Mukarma, they were presented with welcoming gifts, which included delightful treats such as sweets, refreshing juices, and other thoughtful items. The gesture aimed to express hospitality and provide a warm reception to the pilgrims as they embarked on their spiritual journey in the revered city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Hotel Makkah Afridi Arab

Recent Stories

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on eva ..

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on evacuation plane

4 minutes ago
 National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tac ..

National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tackling climate change, hosting ..

5 minutes ago
 NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in U ..

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity ..

15 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly w ..

Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly with normal pace

15 minutes ago
 Bullet raided body of woman found

Bullet raided body of woman found

11 minutes ago
 Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in dif ..

Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in different crimes

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.