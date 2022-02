Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :A journalist was shot dead Thursday, a prosecutor said, the fifth such murder in Mexico this year.

Heber Lopez Vazquez, who worked for a news website called Noticias Web in the southern Oaxaca state, was shot while he was in his car, state prosecutor Arturo Calvo told the tv channel Milenio.