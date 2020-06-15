UrduPoint.com
Another Police Killing Of A Black Man Stokes US Tension, Debate

Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension, debate

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer, this time in Atlanta, Georgia, poured more fuel Sunday on a raging US debate over racism after another round of street protests and the resignation of the city's police chief.

A Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed was set on fire Saturday and hundreds of people marched to protest the killing.

Recorded on video and surveillance cameras, Brooks's fatal encounter with police was the latest in a string of incidents that has sparked a wave of nationwide protests over police brutality.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced at a news conference Saturday that Police Chief Erika Shields had decided to step down.

"I do not believe this was a justified use of deadly force," Bottoms said. The officer who shot Brooks -- identified as Garrett Rolfe -- was dismissed.

The death drew expressions of outrage, shock and dismay in a country deeply shaken by civil unrest since the May 25 police killing in Minneapolis, Minnesota of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

James Clyburn, an African American member of Congress from South Carolina, said he was incensed.

"This did not call for lethal force. And I don't know what's in the culture that would make this guy do that.

It has got to be the culture. It's got to be the system," he said, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union." The latest protests come as lawmakers are debating how to reform a judicial system seen by critics as stacked against poor and minority citizens and which has proved stubbornly resistant to change.

Some activists on the left have taken up "defund the police" as a rallying cry, one that US President Donald Trump has jumped on to use as a cudgel against his Democratic rival for the White House, Joe Biden.

Biden, for his part, has tried to distance the party from the defund movement, instead advocating increased funding for community policing.

Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American congresswoman from Minnesota, called that idea "ludicrous" and instead supports dismantling troubled police forces in places like Minneapolis, her hometown, and rebuilding them from the ground up.

"Nobody is going to defund the police," said Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives.

"The fact of the matter is, the police have a role to play," he said. "What we have got to do is make sure that their role is one that meets the times, one that responds to these communities that they operate in," he said.

