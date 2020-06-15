UrduPoint.com
Another Police Killing Of A Black Man Stokes US Tension, Debate

Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:30 AM

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension, debate

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer in Atlanta has poured more fuel on the raging US debate over racism, prompting another round of street protests and the resignation of the southern city's police chief.

The death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was ruled a homicide by the county medical examiner's office on Sunday, a day after the Wendy's restaurant where he died was set on fire and hundreds of people marched to denounce the killing.

His deadly encounter with police on Friday drew expressions of outrage, shock and dismay in a country deeply shaken by civil unrest since the May 25 police killing in Minneapolis, Minnesota of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced at a news conference Saturday that Police Chief Erika Shields had decided to step down.

"I do not believe this was a justified use of deadly force," Bottoms said.

The officer who shot Brooks -- identified as Garrett Rolfe -- has been dismissed.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said his office would decide whether to lay criminal charges against Rolfe by mid-week, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

James Clyburn, an African-American member of Congress from South Carolina, said he was incensed by the killing.

"This did not call for lethal force. And I don't know what's in the culture that would make this guy do that. It has got to be the culture. It's got to be the system," he said, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union." Clyburn is among the lawmakers debating how to reform a judicial system seen by critics as stacked against poor and minority citizens and which has proved stubbornly resistant to change.

Some activists on the left have taken up "defund the police" as a rallying cry, one that US President Donald Trump has jumped on to use as a cudgel against his Democratic rival for the White House, Joe Biden.

Biden, for his part, has tried to distance the party from the defund movement, instead advocating increased funding for community policing.

