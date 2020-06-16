Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The White House is considering an alternate venue including "outdoor" space for President Donald Trump's upcoming campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday amid growing concerns about coronavirus risks posed by the event.

Pence said the program for the rally -- currently slated for an indoor arena that holds about 20,000 people -- remained "a work in progress." Saturday's event would be Trump's first rally since the pandemic lockdown, and Pence said Trump was eager to get back on the campaign trail and host his boisterous gatherings.

"We've had such an overwhelming response that we're also looking at another venue," Pence told Fox news, noting that more than one million people had applied for tickets.

"We're also looking at outside activities, and I know the campaign team will keep the public informed as that goes forward." Organizers will be taking virus precautions -- but have asked attendees to sign a waiver saying they understand the risks and will not sue the campaign if they get sick.

"We're going to do the temperature screening and we're going to provide hand sanitizers and provide masks for people that are attending," Pence said.

Trump's rally will be his first since March, when the rapid spread of coronavirus led to shutdowns nationwide.

Pence said one reason the president chose Tulsa, where support for Trump is strong, is that "Oklahoma has done such a remarkable job in reopening their state." But there is resistance.

The Tulsa World newspaper said Monday that "this is the wrong time and Tulsa is the wrong place for the Trump rally."A venue shift would be the second major change.

Trump, under pressure, revised the original plan, which was to hold the rally on Friday -- which coincided with the annual "Juneteenth" commemorations for the end of slavery in the United States.