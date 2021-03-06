UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anouma Pulls Out Of CAF Presidency Race, Backs S. Africa's Motsepe

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:20 AM

Anouma pulls out of CAF presidency race, backs S. Africa's Motsepe

Abidjan, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Jacques Anouma of the Ivory Coast pulled out of the race to become the next president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), throwing his weight behind South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe.

"After several reflections and consultations, I decided to give up my candidacy for the election to the presidency of CAF," Anouma told an Ivorian tv programme on Friday.

On Saturday, Anouma, and fellow candidates Senegal's Augustin Senghor and Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania will sign an agreement in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania in the presence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

They will agree to give up their bids in exchange for the post of advisor and two vice-presidencies respectively.

The election takes place in Rabat, Morocco, on March 12.

Motsepe will succeed Ahmad Ahmad who has been banned for five years over "governance issues".

In its decision to ban Ahmad, FIFA said Ahmad had "breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President".

FIFA also fined Ahmad 200,000 Swiss francs ($220,000) for misdeeds, which related to "the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca" and his involvement in CAF's dealings with a sports equipment company.

Related Topics

Election Football Sports Exchange Mecca Company FIFA Nouakchott Rabat Ivory Coast Senegal Mauritania Morocco March Post TV Agreement Race Weight

Recent Stories

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

9 hours ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

9 hours ago

Two held for kite-flying in Sialkot

9 hours ago

Biden, EC Chief Agree to Freeze Tariffs Over Aircr ..

9 hours ago

Tech glitch halts Hungary mass vaccination drive

9 hours ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.