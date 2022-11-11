UrduPoint.com

Ansu Fati Makes Spain World Cup Squad, Ramos Excluded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Luis Enrique called up Barcelona forward Ansu Fati for the 2022 World Cup as he announced his squad on Friday.

The 20-year-old Barcelona forward was not used in September's Nations League clashes and has not been at his best for his club this season.

Fati has four caps for his country and one goal, and has spent the best part of the last two seasons on the sidelines because of repeated knee injuries.

Luis Enrique included him in a list of 26 players for the tournament in Qatar, which did not include veteran Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos, despite speculation he could return.

Ramos, who is Spain's record appearance-maker on 180 games for the national team, has found fitness and form with his club this season.

Luis Enrique, who only brought 24 players to Euro 2020 out of a possible 26, has elected to select his full complement this time around.

As well as veteran players like Barcelona duo Sergio Busquets, who was in Spain's World Cup winning squad in 2010, and Jordi Alba, the coach opted for younger, relatively untested options.

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams and Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon were selected, along with Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino.

Luis Enrique has been criticised in the past for not calling up Real Madrid players, but Los Blancos pair Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio were included.

Full squad: Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton/ENG), David Raya (Brentford/ENG) Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City/ENG), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City/ENG), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Pedri Gonzalez (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris SG/FRA)Forwards: Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/GER), Pablo Sarabia (Paris SG/FRA), Alvaro Morata (Juventus/ITA), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal)

