Antetokounmpo Brothers Help Greek Wildfire Victims

6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The basketball Antetokounmpo brothers said on Friday that they will give half of their proceeds from their on-line shop to Greek wildfire victims.

"We are all bros," said a post on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Instagram feed above an illustration of two hands clasping. Below it added: "50% of all our e-shop's proceeds will be donated to those affected by the fires in Greece." The double NBA most valuable player was joined by brothers Thanasis, a teammate at the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, Kostas, who just moved to French club ASVEL Villeurbanne after a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Alex, who played for the Sacramento Kings in the just-concluded NBA Summer League.

Earlier this month Giannis announced, in cooperation with a sports betting firm, that he would pay for short-term accommodation at five Athens area hotels for those made homeless by the wildfires.

More than 100,000 hectares of forestry and farmland have burned in less than two weeks in Greece in the worst wave of wildfires since 2007, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the 586 fires that ravaged parts of Greece in just a few days as "a natural disaster of exceptional magnitude".

Hundreds of homes were destroyed by the fires and thousands of people were left homeless.

