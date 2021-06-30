Antetokounmpo injured in Bucks-Hawks clash

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo limped out of Tuesday's NBA Eastern Conference finals clash with the Atlanta Hawks after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player collapsed on the court in agony after landing awkwardly as he challenged Clint Capela near the basket with Atlanta leading 62-52 in the third.

Replays showed Antetokounmpo's left knee appearing to buckle as he landed, and the 26-year-old star needed treatment before being helped back to the locker room.

He later reappeared courtside but returned to the locker room shortly afterwards.

The Bucks later said Antetokounmpo had suffered a hyperextension to his left knee and would not return.

The injury appeared to rattle the Bucks, who saw the Hawks stretch their lead by 25 points to 87-62 as the third quarter drew to a close.

The Bucks lead the best-of game series 2-1.