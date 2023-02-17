UrduPoint.com

Antetokounmpo Injury Scare As Bucks Roll To 12th Straight Win

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an injury scare on Thursday as the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 12th straight victory with a 112-100 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Bucks superstar Antetokounmpo left the game in Chicago in the second quarter, shortly after suffering a heavy collision with the padded pillar behind the basket as he chased down a block.

An initial injury report from the Bucks said the player had suffered a sprained right wrist.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the early reports of Antetokounmpo's injury were "hopeful." "The X-ray was clean. And he's got a sprain," Budenholzer said.

"I think we'll see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it."Antetokounmpo is due to captain the Eastern Conference line-up in Sunday's All-Star Game against the LeBron James-led Western Conference.

