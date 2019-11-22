UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antetokounmpo's Big Triple-double Leads Bucks Over Blazers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:00 AM

Antetokounmpo's big triple-double leads Bucks over Blazers

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a career-high 15 assists in his second triple-double of the season Thursday, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 137-129 victory over the Portland Trail blazers.

Antetokounmpo added 24 points and 19 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe added 30 points as the Bucks never trailed on the way to a sixth straight win.

One night after beating the Hawks in Atlanta to cap a stretch of 10 road games in their first 14 of the season, the Bucks looked right at home in their Fiserv Forum arena as they kicked off a stretch of 12 home games in their next 15.

The Bucks made their first seven shots -- including three three-pointers.

After the Trail Blazers responded with a 12-2 run Milwaukee relentlessly pulled away, stretching their lead to 72-58 at halftime.

Antetokounmpo secured his 16th career triple-double -- notching double figures in three key statistical categories -- midway through the third quarter and the Bucks took a 107-98 lead into the final period.

Portland, whose star guard Damian Lillard was sidelined by back spasms, were also without Zach Collins, Hassan Whiteside.

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 37 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

He was one of six Blazers players to score in double figures with Kent Bazemore adding 22 off the bench and Carmelo Anthony, in his second game with Portland after a year-long absence from the league, contributing 18.

After scoring 10 points on 4 of 14 shooting against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Anthony connected on six of 15 from the field, draining three three-pointers.

Related Topics

Road Portland Lead Milwaukee New Orleans Atlanta Carmelo From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Sales of $54.5 billion made at Dubai Airshow 2019

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Mohammed ..

9 hours ago

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against ..

9 hours ago

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan highly values its ties with Oman: Sadiq S ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.