Anthony Hopkins wins best actor Oscar for 'The Father'

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Anthony Hopkins on Sunday won the Oscar for best actor for his acclaimed role as a dementia patient in the film "The Father."Hopkins, who at 83 is the oldest actor to win a competitive Oscar, bested the late Chadwick Boseman, whose poignant role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" had won him praise and a Golden Globe just months after he died of cancer at age 43.

Other nominees included Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"), Gary Oldman ("Mank") and Steven Yeun ("Minari").