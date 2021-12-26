Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu is dead: S. African president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, died on Sunday aged 90, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," he said in a statement.