UrduPoint.com

Anti-competitive Practices Lower US Wages By 20%: Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Anti-competitive practices lower US wages by 20%: Treasury

Washington, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The decline in unionization and moves by employers to stop workers from changing jobs have undermined competition in the US labor market, lowering American salaries by 20 percent, the Treasury Department said Monday.

President Joe Biden increasingly has blamed corporate consolidation for pushing up prices, and last year he signed an executive order aimed at increasing competition in the world's largest economy.

The Treasury report, which came out of Biden's push, looks at the impact of increased consolidation on workers.

"A competitive labor market is a key element of a well-functioning economy," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Treasury said the study "finds the American labor market falls far from the perfect competition that economists had long assumed due to employer concentration and anti-competitive labor practices." This is a "significant problem," and the report estimated the "lack of competition causes wage declines of roughly 20 percent for workers, relative to what they'd otherwise earn." Treasury said increasing antitrust enforcement action, making it easier to unionize and raising the minimum wage could improve competition.

Yellen said the administration "will work with urgency to further the recommendations laid out in this report." The report specifically takes aim at non-compete agreements, which restrict industries an employee can work in after leaving a position, as well as classifying them as contractors, both of which "have forced workers to accept lower wages and worse working conditions." It also cites "overly-burdensome licensing requirements" as well as the falling ranks of unionized worker s.

With US inflation increasing at a rate not seen in four decades as the economy recovers from Covid-19, the Biden administration has increasingly sought to blame companies for raising prices.

In November, the White House asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into whether oil companies are raising prices unnecessarily, and Biden has called the meatpacking industry a "textbook example" of too much market power in the hands of a few.

Biden has backed hiking the national minimum wage to $15 an hour, but the proposal has gone nowhere in Congress, where his Democratic lawmakers have slim majorities in both houses.

Related Topics

World White House Oil November Congress Market From Industry Slim Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

58 minutes ago
 Dr Yasmin receives 4 cold chain vehicles from WHO

Dr Yasmin receives 4 cold chain vehicles from WHO

58 minutes ago
 FBR decides to facilitate temporary registration o ..

FBR decides to facilitate temporary registration of Overseas

58 minutes ago
 CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

2 hours ago
 Empowered women guarantee strong Pakistan: Governo ..

Empowered women guarantee strong Pakistan: Governor Punjab

2 hours ago
 More space to women needed for development of soci ..

More space to women needed for development of society: Speakers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>